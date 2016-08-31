Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Honourable Edward Doe Adjaho is likely to run home with the greatest award of Accra Academy – The Founder’s Platinum Award on Saturday, September 3, 2016.

The Founder’s Award aimed at rewarding ‘Bleoobii’ (Old Boys of Accra Academy) not excluding persons, parents, staff, and Heads of Associates of the school who have achieved excellence in their various fields of endeavour will come off at the Banquette Hall, State House in Accra.

According to Nii Maale-Adsei (Public Relations Officer of the Old Boys Association) and a proud Bleoobii, this year’s Founders Awards has been categorized into Silver, Gold and Platinum with the Platinum being the highest award.

“The Platinum award has been reserved for persons, parents, Bleoobii, staff, Heads of Associates of the school who has achieved stellar performance in any field that impacts on the on the Accra Academy,” Nii Maale explained.

Nii Maale also shared light on the foundation stone of Accra Academy.

“It took the personal sacrifice and vision of the four founding fathers KG Konuah, JA Halm Addo, GN Alema and SN Awuletey who were all below the ages of 30 years to establish a school for brilliant but needy students in the Accra enclave who could not afford what the Mfantsipim’s, Achimota’s and Adisadel’s were offering” he said.

He further explained that Accra Academy has lived to witness the vision upon which the school was established – devotion, dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

“Many Old students of the school occupy enviable positions in and outside the country-public servant’s diplomats, politicians, eminent jurists, doctors, engineers, amongst other fields he noted.

He added that everything is set to ensure nothing but glitz and glamour nights on Saturday.

He, however advised all Old Boys to patronize the tickets and take the fundraising seriously.

“Since that’s the only way we the old students can contribute to ameliorate the inadequate but pressing needs of our Alma Mater” he added.

The 2016 Founders Awards Night is the climax of the year-long 85th Anniversary celebrations of the school launched in September, 2015.

