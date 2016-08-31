GMA Awarded for Media Development in Broadcasting

Global Media Alliance (GMA) is recognized for excellence regarding positively impacting Ghana's broadcasting landscape.

On Saturday, August 27th, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) held its 21st Awards ceremony and saluted GMA with an Honorary Award connected to its broadcasting efforts.

The honor specifically highlights GMA's broadcasting sector, GMABC. The broadcasting arm was awarded for providing variety to Ghana's broadcasting landscape through Happy FM, YFM, and its television channel e. TV.

The distinguished award touted GMABC's efforts in contributing to media development in Ghana by expanding the frontiers of free expression, providing employment opportunities in broadcast journalism and more.

“This honor further affirms GMA/GMABC's mission to positively impact and effect change within throughout Ghana and improve the welfare of the people with whom we carry out our mission. For us, this is not a job but a service above self,” said Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance.

The GJA was established in 1949. The deeply respected and trusted association aims to promote professionalism and high journalistic standards plus reward and honour outstanding journalists periodically.

GMA is one of the top internationally recognized, integrated media, entertainment, events management and public relations companies in Africa.

Founded by Mr. Edward Boateng in South Africa in 1998 and later moved to Ghana in 2001, GMA has established itself as a leader in the Public Relations, Event Management, Media and Entertainment industries with unsurpassed innovation and strategic relationships.