RE: 25 unaccredited nursing schools blacklisted

The attention of the Governing Council of the GOLDEN SUNBEAM INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, duly accredited by both NAB CERTIFICATE NO NAB/Pac 0003227 and Nursing and Midwifery Council with REGISTRATION NO.NMC/RGN/BSc 16-002 and affiliated to UDS, has been drawn to an erroneous and malicious publication made by various media networks on the internet on 26th August 2016 under the following headline

"25 UNACCREDITED NURSING SCHOOLS BLACKLISTED"

all citing Daily Guide as the source and not only causing panic among students but bringing the name of the College into disrepute.

The Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Mr Felix Nyanteh, had this to say in a rejoinder to the publication which was copied to both the National Media Commission and the Golden sunbeam International College of Science and Technology

"THE NURSING AND MIDWIFERY COUNCIL WOULD LIKE TO STATE THAT THE PUBLICATION IS NOT FACTUAL AND CARRIES INACCURACIES THAT HAS THE TENDENCY OF DAMAGING OUR HARD EARNED REPUTATION AND THE MUTUAL RELATIONSHIP WE HAVE WITH OUR STAKEHOLDERS.

“... THE COUNCIL FINDS THE HEADLINE AND THE PUBLICATION AS ALARMING AND UNTRUE GOLDEN SUNBEAM INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AS MENTIONED IN YOUR PUBLICATION IS ONE OF THE SCHOOLS IN THE GREATER ACCRA REGION WHICH HAS BEEN ACCREDITED BY THE COUNCIL TO OFFER REGISTERED GENERAL NURSING POGRAMME

In the light of this rebuttal by the NMC, the Governing Council would like to assure the general public especially prospective Nursing Students that the college has the necessary accreditations from both the National Accreditation Board and the Nursing and Midwifery Council and is affiliated to the University for Development Studies for all her current programs i.e. and Diploma Nursing, and BSc and Diploma in Agribusiness Processing Technology.

Students should therefore ignore the malicious publication and complete their admission formalities as soon as possible by downloading the admission forms from the college's website.

The Governing Council assures all prospective nursing students that they are in the right place to pursue their dreams

The Governing Council further assures prospective students and the general public that, it is made up of prominent citizens who will not support illegalities.

Signed:

Governing Council

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com