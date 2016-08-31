UFP Holds Congress On Saturday

DELEGATES of United Front Party (UFP) throughout the country will converge at the Centre for National, Kumasi this weekend, Saturday, September 3, 2016 to elect the various national officers of the party.

The General Secretary of the party, Prince M. Zakaria in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the congress would also be used to acclaim the founder and national chairman, Nana Dr Agyenim Boateng (Gyataba) as the flag bearer of the party.

About 2,500 delegates from the length and breadth of the country are expected to participate in the congress which is the first highest decision making body to the National Executives Committee (NEC) of the party.

The statement said invitations had been sent to all the appropriate quarters including the Electoral Commission (EC) and sister political parties.

Party flags, he added were been hoisted in places and "the UFP ubiquity in the Ashanti Regional capital is congress supportive".

Mr Zakaria said apart from the flag bearer, the congress would seek popular acclamation for all national officers.

The officers, he said, would be acclaimed in the postions of National Chairman, First National Vice Chairman, Second National Vice Chairman, Third Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser, Youth Organiser, Women's Organiser.

The UFP General Secretary said Ghanaians were tired of the duopoly of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the largest opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying that the delegates would compose themselves by electing the right persons to enable the UFP win the December 2016.

He said taking a nosedive of the state of affairs in the country, the clarion call has come for the Ghanaian electorates to replace NDC with UFP.