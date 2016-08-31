From Michael Boateng, Bechem

In its quest to support healthcare services to drastically reduce maternal and infant mortality rate in the country, the Rotary Club of Sunyani Central in collaboration with Nanaimo Landisville Rotary Club of Canada has donated an ultrasound scan machine and its accessories to the Bechem Government hospital.

Donating the ultrasound scan machine, the President of Rotary Club of Sunyani Central, Rotarian Musah Biyira Al-Hassan indicated that most maternal deaths are needless and preventable or avoidable, because the health-care solutions/ interventions to prevent or manage complications are well known, however, the nearest health centre may not have the capacity to provide decent and professional care because of the apparent lack of qualified health workers and medical equipment.

He said the provision of the almost GHC18, 000 ultrasound machine and its accessories, will help monitor normal fetal development and screen for any potential problems.

Rotarian Al-Hassan continued that for maternal mortality to be curbed, women need to have access to antenatal care, skilled care during birth, and care and support in the weeks after childbirth.

“It is particularly important that all births are attended to by skilled health professionals, since timely management and treatment can make a lot of difference between life and death, and the ultrasound machine could help in identifying any fetal problems.” he noted.

He disclosed that the Rotary Club of Sunyani Central would continue to support the Bechem Government Hospital to make it resourceful to deliver quality healthcare services, since this is the second time the Rotary Club is supporting the facility.

The Sunyani Central Rotary Club has already donated a modern 180 bags capacity blood bank refrigerator to the Bechem Government Hospital as a measure to help reduce mortality due to lack of blood for transfusion particularly during child delivery.

Rotarian Al-Hassan hinted that as Rotary International Celebrates hundred years of supporting humanity, there is the possibility for more support to be given in the years to come as part of the centenary celebration.

On his part, the Medical Superintendent of the Bechem Government Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Agyei-Darko, commended the Rotary Club of Sunyani for the kind gesture done to the hospital and the people of Bechem and its environs.

He assured that the ultrasound scan machine would be put into good use to reduce maternal mortality in the Tano South District and beyond.