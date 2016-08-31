Road Ministry Collects GH¢627.4 M In 6 Months

By Bernice Bessey

The Ministry of Roads and Highway says by the end of June 2016, it has been able to raise a total of GH¢627.4 million out of the projected target of GH¢1.2 billion for the year.

According to the sector minister, Inusah Fuseini, though the ministry projected to allocate GH¢1.056 billion to the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Department of Feeder Roads (DFR) and Department of Urban Roads (DUR), it has so far disbursed a total of GH¢618 million for its works and activities.

He added that GH¢1.0 billion has been allocated to the Ghana Police Service to improve road safety enforcement activities. The Roads and Highways Minister made this statement at meet-the-press series at the Ministry of Communications in Accra yesterday.

He added that funds were also allocated towards toll operations, safety activities by the National Road Safety Commission and the Driver Vehicle Licence Authority (DVLA). He, however, could not mention the amount of money pumped into the above operations.

Mr. Fuseini indicated that the Ministry is working tirelessly to improve the conditions of roads in the country, though he realised that the road network continue to expand through the creation of new districts and municipalities, which don't have road networks on the national inventory.

“The recorded network size has nearly doubled over the past ten years as follows: 37,000km in 2000, 67,291km in 2008, 67,450 in 2010 and 71,418km currently,” he stated.

Mr. Fuseini, nevertheless, stated that in order for the road fund to generate adequate revenue for construction and maintenance of the various roads; “It must be that penalty for not paying any of these instruments especially the Road, Bridge and Ferry tolls is 1,000 times what road users were supposed to have paid.”

Conditions Of Road Networks

Giving accounts of conditions of roads in the country as at June, he said construction of road from Dodo-Pepesu Nkwanta was 98 per cent completed, Agona junction-Elubo road, 94% completed, construction of Giffard roads phase 1 is 97% completed and construction of Burma Camp road phase 1, also at 87% completed.

The rest are phase 2 of Burma Camp road which is completed, Ayamfuri-Asawinso, 92% completed, Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri, 97 % completed, Awoshie-Pokuase road project, Lot 1 completed, Awoshie-Pokuase Road Project Lot 2, 99.7% completed, Sunyani Road (Sofoline) completed and Fufulso-Sawla road, also completed.

New Bridges and Overpass

The minister announced that plans were far advanced for the construction of a new bridge over the Volta River at Volivo in the Volta region and the White Volta at Mishuo in the Northern region.

He added that constructions of steel bridges are on the Wa-Walewale road that links the Upper West and Northern regions are steadily in progress, adding that Lot 1 of the steel bridge over River Gyanwli on the Yala-Kundungu-Sombisi road had reached 76.2 per cent.

The Minister added that final works on the Kwame Nkrumah Inter-charge are expected to be completed by the end of September 2016.

Continuing, he noted that works on the Kasoa tier-3 overhead bridge are expected to also be completed by the end of the year to give comfort to motorists and commuters plying the Central Regional route. The Elmina steel bridge is also 96 percent completed.

Meanwhile, construction of steel bridge over River Pra at Twifo-Praso on the Twifo Praso-Dunkwa road and rehabilitation of steel bridge over River Offin at Dunkwa On-Offin along Dunkwa-Obuasi road Lot 1 are on-going.

“The road sector is one of the critical pillars of the 'the transformation Agenda' of the government and it is our hope that with the implementation of these measures, delivery from the road sector will be improved and the economy as a whole will be enhanced for better development of our nation,” he stated.

Cocoa Road programme

The Ministry in partnership with the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), according to him, has upgraded roads in the Ashanti, Eastern, Brong Ahafo, Central, Western and the Volta regions. He said many of these roads, which are under construction, are in their progressive stages to help farmers to transport their goods to market centres.

Road Safety Interventions

As part of plans to reduce carnage on the roads, the minister indicated that there have been provisions of speed calming devices on the Suame Roundabout-Maakro-Afrancho and KNUST Police Station to Ejisu.

Additionally, the ministry has constructed two combined CEPS intervening stations and GHA Rest Stops along the central corridor at Sakakrom in the Ashanti region and Savelugu in the Northern region.

He explained that the footbridges constructed at Tetteh Quarshie Inter-change, Shiashie, and Mallam market are part of plans to reduce accidents on the road.