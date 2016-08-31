Gender Ministry Head Declines Transfer To HQ

From Alfred Adams, Takoradi

THE Head of the Gender Department of the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), Ms. Josephine Yankson Amo has declined a transfer to the head office despite a letter sent to her to pack bag and luggage and leave.

Information available to this paper indicates that Ms Josephine declined the transfer because the Ministry, which offered her employment as head of the regional office, has not included her name on its payroll.

Ms. Josephine, who was employed by the Ministry in 2011, has not received any salary even though she continued to work in her capacity as the head of the Department.

The Chronicle sources at the Western Regional Gender Ministry told this reporter that though the woman had on several occasions petitioned the Sector Minister, Nana Oye Lithur and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah over the anomaly, nothing good has come out of it.

It is as a result of the anomaly with her salary that she declined the transfer to the head office of the Ministry in Accra.

Ms. Josephine Yankson, according to information available to this reporter said when her transfer letter was routed through the Western Regional Coordinating Council Director, Mr. William Asiedu; she explained to him in a face to face meeting why she could not be transferred to the head office.

Consequently, the regional Coordinating Director wrote a letter to the sector Ministry to inform them on why Ms Josephine has declined to embark on the transfer.

In a letter under the caption; “Staff Movement: Transfer of Staff of Department of Gender”, the regional Coordinating Director wrote; “The attached letter emanating from the Ag. Regional Director, Department of Women relating to the above and routed through this office is forwarded to you for consideration and further action.

“The officer has stated reasons why her transfer from the Western region to the National Headquarters would not be conducive due to the anomaly with her salary. “I hope that the reasons stated would be accessed and a favorable response given.” The letter was addressed to the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection.

This paper cannot independently confirm whether or not the ministry had withdrawn the transfer letter, because the Coordinating Director had written to appraise it of the reasons the officer could not be transferred from the region to the headquarters.

But speaking in a telephone interview, Ms. Josephine Yankson Amo would not confirm or deny the withdrawal of the transfer letter. To her, what was her foremost priority was for her to be put on the Ministry's payroll, since she was employed in 2011 as regional head of the Ministry.

“For me, my headache is for my salary to be restored and paid back to me since 2011. This is what I have been pushing for and I know my sector Ministry is working round it.”

Meanwhile, this paper has intercepted a copy of the regional Gender head's response to the transfer letter written to her by the Ministry.

In her response, titled “Staff Transfer of Department of Gender”, she wrote “On the 5th of February, I received a mail from my Ag National Director of Gender on the above subject matter in which it was stated that I am transferred to the National Headquarters with effect from the 2th February 2016.

She continued; “Madam, I wish to humbly appeal to this decision of transferring me to the national headquarters because of the following reasons.

“As you are aware, from the 1st November, 2011 when I was posted to the Department in the Western region, I have never received my salary and I know the Ministry is working hard to rectify the anomaly.

Transferring me to Accra will bring untold hardship to me and my family. In view of this , I would be grateful if this appeal would receive your kind consideration and allow me to continue to be heading the department in the Western region until the time the anomaly with my salary is corrected.”