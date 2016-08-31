NDC HOLDS CRISIS MEETING …. Over Chronicle Story

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling National Democratic Congress(NDC) has been thrown into a state of confusion, after one of its communicators accused executives of the party in the region of spending their energies and cash chasing women and ‘breaking bottles’.

The Chronicle is reliably informed that the party was forced to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, following The Chronicle’s publication, as part of moves to prevent the confusion from degenerating into a disaster.

Godwin Bobobi alleged on a local radio station in Kumasi on Monday that party executives in the Ashanti Region had neglected their duties, and had resorted to engaging in competition over chasing women and drinking expensive drinks.

He contended that instead of channeling party resources towards the campaign, and strengthening the party’s Communication Department, they are rather engrossed in trivialities, which, he said, could cost the party dearly.

His assertion was largely supported by the Ashanti Regional Communications Director, Samed Akalilu, even though the latter disagreed with him on the issue of the executives leading promiscuous lives and alcoholism.

However, it appears the issue has put the ruling party in the region on tenterhooks, and reports received yesterday, indicated that the executives tried to quell matters by holding a crisis meeting at its regional headquarters.

There were initial reports that the man at the centre of the controversy, Godwin Bobobi, had been suspended from representing the party on media platforms, but this was denied by Samed Akalilu, who threatened that they would resist any attempt to victimise any member.

“I must be frank with you, if the party decides to suspend Godwin, then they should as well suspend all of us, because we share and associate ourselves with his concerns about the poor treatment being meted out to us,” he warned.