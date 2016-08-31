Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 31 August 2016 18:36 CET

Heads of 3 Health colleges suspended for charging unapproved fees

By CitiFMonline

The Ministry of Health has suspended heads of three health training institutions for charging unapproved fees.

The schools, Mampong Nurses and Midwifery College in the Ashanti Region, Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College, and the School Dispensary Optics, Oyoko in the Eastern, levied students with items including cement, electronic systems, and stationary for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The Board of one of the schools, Mampong Nursing and Midwifery College, has also been dissolved.

Addressing the media in Accra today [Wednesday], the Health Minister, Alex Segbia, warned other health training institutions to desist from such illegal acts or face such punitive actions.


By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

