90 officers re-assigned as IGP makes fourth shakeup in 10 months

Some 90 police officers have been re-assigned by the Inspector General of Police, John Kudalor.

This will be the IGP’s fourth re-assignment in just 10 months since he was appointed in 2015.

In this latest shake-up, ACP Nuhu Alhassan Jango, will now head the Wenchi Divisional Command. He was until the new assignment Nima Divisional Polcie Commander.

Supt. Gladys Mpere who was head of the Osu District Command has been moved to the Madina District Command.

Below is the full list of officers who have been transferred:

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com