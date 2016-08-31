Recnowa Initiative Improves Lives Of Street Children

From Ernest Best Anane

Recnowa Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), has created employment opportunities for over 130 people, in the removal of over twenty-two million waste plastic sachets from a stream in Kumasi and cycled into re-usable useful products.

Recnowa Initiative was founded by the Arab Gulf fund Prize Award Winner, Mr. Kwaku Kyei, who has also initiated the promotion of recycling and re-using plastic waste, thus transforming the lives of hundreds of Ghanaian street children.

Thirteen students of a one-year training in a recycling programme by Recnowa Initiative have sown 100 school bags made from recycled plastic water sachets for distribution to some selected needy school children in the Sekyere Afram Plains District.

In addition to the bags, the beneficiaries received well researched and beautifully presented educational materials. A Class Five pupil of Dagomba Primary School, Afua Serwaa, who spoke on behalf her mates, thanked Recnowa Initiative for the key development role it was playing towards creating an enabling society for all.

The Assistant Headmistress of Dagomba Primary School, Mrs. Ellen Ansah, disclosed that the bags would go a long way to motivate the children to come to school regularly.

Mr. Kwaku Kyei, President/Founder of the Recnowa Initiative, underscored that Kumasi is estimated to host more than 10,000 children and youth on the streets, who engage in survival tactics that endanger their well being and that of society.

“Most of them are abused, neglected, exposed to criminal and gang activities, and suffer poor health because of their lifestyles and exposure to harsh environments, drug and substance abuse, and exposure to HIV/AIDS infection,” he lamented.

He said the large numbers of children who live and work in the streets is a reflection of some of the most intractable development challenges of the society, which he attributed to lack of proper education and family guidance in upbringing.

He commended Agfund Prize for the generous support and funding to the project, and called on Agfund to assist the Recnowa Initiative to expand and improve on the success of the project.