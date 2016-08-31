Opooman For KMA Presiding Member

…As Nana Senya, Baffour Agyei Kesseh Step Down

From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi,

Mr. Abraham Boadi, alias Opooman, Assembly Member for Nhyiaeso Electoral Area in Kumasi has been endorsed by elected members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for consideration as the next Presiding Member of the House.

Nana Kofi Senyah and Baffuor Agyei Kesse have had to step down, after each of them failed to poll one third of the total votes of the house, after 10 elections.

At an emergency meeting last Friday, Nana Yaw Wiredu, Assembly Member for Atonsu, revealed that some elders of Kumasi intervened in the matter, hence the decision for the two contestants to step aside.

According to him, government appointees of the House tasked the elected members to appoint one of them and present him to the house for endorsement for consideration as Presiding Member to enable the Assembly get on with its work.

As a result, the 91 elected members of the house, at the emergency meeting, voted for Abraham Boadi, who polled 71, while James Okyere polled four votes, making Opooman the possible candidate to be endorsed for the Presiding Member position at the next General Meeting of the Assembly.