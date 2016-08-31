Tepa EC Offices Razed By Fire

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Tepa

The offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North of the Ashanti Region have been razed by an inferno, whose source has still not been identified.

An eyewitness account indicated that the fire started at about 2 a.m. He explained that on Sunday, confusion ensued at the EC office over voters whose capacity had been challenged.

The fire service station, situated a few meters away from the EC office, could not stop the blaze. Reports have it that the fire tender of the Tepa Fire Service is in disarray, hence could not fight the inferno effectively, as they had to rely on the services of colleagues at Goaso to help quench the fire.

The District Police Commander of Tepa, Superintendent Cosmos Damoah, confirmed that the EC office had burnt down. He told Kumasi-based Fox FM the EC office had been ravaged by fire, and that all EC documents in the building were destroyed.

The Tepa police chief was emphatic that he did not suspect arson, as he was at the premises on Sunday to monitor proceedings, saying the picture-taking exercise closed at 8p.m.

Supt Damoah said his outfit had commenced investigations into the fire outbreak. The Chronicle was unable to reach the Tepa District EC boss for his comments. Mr. Wabi, head of the fire station, declined to speak to The Chronicle.