Zongo Chiefs Caution Politicians Against Election Violence

From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi

Sheik Dalhu Abdulmumin, Sarkin Zango Tamale, has advised politicians to desist from engaging the youth in the Zongo communities to create violence and chaos before, during, and after elections.

According to him, it is wrong for politicians to use Zongo youth to cause mayhem during an election, and later turn round to brand them as violent people, describing the act as being inhumane.

Sheikh Abdulmumin has, therefore, vowed to deal with any politician or political party that provokes members of the Zongo community to cause any acts of violence.

The Zongo head was speaking at this year’s 4th National Conference of Hausa Zongo Chiefs, under the theme: “The founding of Zongo and her contributions to the socio economic and political development of modern Ghana.”

He also cautioned the media to be circumspect in its reportage, and advised that politicians should not be allowed to make comments that could jeopardise the prevailing peaceful atmosphere.

According to him, creating the atmosphere of peace and tranquility before, during, and after the December elections is the collective responsibility of every citizen, hence the need for all to embrace what would bring us together as one united nation, than creating chaos.

He noted that Ghanaians generally have a responsibility to an attitudinal change for the better from now, and advised non-Ghanaians resident in the country to do what is right or good, and eschew all negative tendencies.

Alhaji Umaru Dafailu, Sarkin Zango of Atebubu, speaking on the need for peace and tranquility before, during, and after this year’s elections, commended Ghanaians for the hospitality.

He underscored that Zongo chiefs have a role to play in this year’s elections by using any medium to preach peace and tranquility, and also call on politicians who visit them to help maintain the stability we have before, during, and after the elections.

Mr. Andy Okra, Deputy Minister for the Ashanti Region, commended the Zongo chiefs for the laudable initiative to help maintain peace during our elections, and urged them to help tolerate each other and embrace peace.

The Minister challenged the chiefs to help put proper measures in place in the various Zongo communities, by leading the campaign of environmental cleanliness to entice all to participate in the National Sanitation Day programme. He assured them of the NDC government's commitment to creating better living conditions in the Zongo communities.