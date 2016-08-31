1 Village, 1 Dam Is Doable -NPP

By Emmanuel Akli

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reiterated that its policy of constructing one dam in each village is doable and that the 'doubting Thomases' should wait until the party comes to power to ascertain whether the dams would be constructed or not.

During the recent tour of the Upper East Region by the presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced plans by NPP that, when voted to power, they will construct dams to boost agriculture in the three northern regions, which is the mainstay of the economy in that part of the country.

Nana Addo made reference to the Burkina Faso, which falls within the Sahelian region but has managed to engage in large scale irrigation, which has made it possible for them to produce excess food, which they export abroad, including to Ghana.

Nana contended that Ghana would not transform her agriculture, industry and the economy as a whole, if she continued in the same old path and paradigm and that bold steps must be taken to transform all sectors of the economy.

Available information indicates that total land area of farming land under cultivation under irrigation in Ghana is only 30,345 hectares out of total land area under cultivation of 7,847,300 hectares.

The area under irrigation is, therefore, less than 1% of total land under cultivation. It is, therefore, not surprising that the growth of agriculture has tumbled down from 7.4% recorded in 2008 to the current 3% growth rate per annum.

Connoisseurs believe with this level of development in terms of irrigation, it would be very difficult for the country to produce enough food to keep pace with the population growth especially with the majority of the youth who have the strength to go into farming migrating to the urban centres for the non-existing white colour jobs.

Concerns have, however, been raised about the ability of the Akufo-Addo government to raise the need funds to construct these dams in addition to the one factory for each district promise that he had already made.

But speaking in an interview with The Chronicle, the Communication Director of the NPP, Nana Akomea said the issue at stake is about commitment of leadership and placement of priority.

According to him, checks done by the party indicates that Plan Ghana, an NGO, has been constructing irrigation dams in the Sissala area, with each costing GHc 400,000.

This means that the party has a fair idea about the cost of each dam. “How are you then going to finance this”, The Chronicle asked.

Nana Akomea responded that prudent management of the economy and prudent savings would be done to raise enough funds for the project.

According to him, the millions of cedis that were misappropriated from the Savana Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) coffers and the GHc 4 billion looted from the national treasury between 2013 and 2015 as captured in the Auditor General’s report when saved, could be used to construct these dams.

Nana Akomea also made reference to the $35 million paid to Mr Alfred Woyome, as judgement debt, of which a court had already ordered him to refund the money back to state, as well as the $100 million judgment debt paid by the current government to Bankswitch Limited also as judgement debt.

Nana Akomea further told The Chronicle that Nana Addo as a transformational leader would prudently manage the resources of the country without paying any unnecessary debts to help raise the needed funds to honour all promises he had made.

The Director of Communication said the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has developed the penchant of always claiming ownership of ideas mooted by Nana Addo and that they (NDC) is again claiming the ownership of the one dam per village idea.

The former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North also dismissed the claim that the NPP leader has cancer. He accused the NDC of sponsoring the story published by Africa Watch Magazine, which claimed Nana Addo has acute kidney injury, prostate cancer and damaged heart.

“Every first year medical student knows that a 50 year old man, not to talk of a 72 year old man, cannot walk about, let alone engage in a grueling presidential campaign by roads.

“Even 58 year old President Mahama campaigns by state helicopters. The same magazine just a few weeks ago published a story that President Rawlings has Parkinson’s disease. It also turned out to be false.

“Nana is not sick, is engaged in the most vigorous campaign of all the presidential candidates, will not be sick, and will be elected president. The NDC is claiming no role in this latest smear campaign, which is only part of a long list of smear campaigns against Nana Addo.

“In the same way they blamed NPP elements for sponsoring the 'who killed Atta Mills' posters and it is very clear that NDC elements are behind this cancer story. Indeed, a presidential staffer Mr Sam George gave the plot away when he told Ghanaians last week on Asempa FM that the cancer story was coming this week.

“The issue bothering Ghanaians and which will decide the elections are the mismanagement, incompetence, corruption, harsh and unbearable cost of living, unemployment, agric decline, industrial decline etc that has characterized President Mahama’s government”, he said.