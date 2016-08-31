Another Shake-Up Hits Police Service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, has made yet another reshuffle in the top hierarchy of the police service, with barely four months to the polls in December.

This is the IGP's fourth reshuffle since his appointment in November 2015.

In the latest shake-up, ninety officers with various portfolios at the national headquarters, and others serving as district commanders among others were affected.

Notable among them is ACP Nuhu Alhassan Jango, Nima Divisional Police Commander who is now heading to the Eastern Region as a 2i/c. ACP Peter Gyimah of the Community Policing Unit in the Ashanti Region, is now the Wenchi Divisional Commander.

Supt. Gladys Mpere of the Osu District Command, has been transferred to the Madina District Command. Supt. Victoria Yamoah of the Kwabenya District is now headed to the MTTD, Tarkwa Division in the Western Region to head the department.

ACP Martin Ayiih of the Adenta Division is now headed to the Hohoe Divisional Command in the Volta Region. In May 2016, 80 officers were reassigned in a similar shake-up.

Prior to this, the IGP had made 29 changes in November 2015, the very month he was appointed, and 61 in January 2016.

With the latest changes, it brings to 260 the changes made in his ten-month administration.

-Citifmonline