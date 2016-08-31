Victims of Tafo clashes yet to be compensated, 7-months after incident

Victims of violent clashes earlier this year at Old Tafo in Kumasi are yet to receive compensation; six months after an investigative team finished its work.

One person died and several others were injured while property, including buildings and vehicles were destroyed.

A committee set up to investigate the incident was also tasked to collate and prepare inventory on damaged property to be considered for compensation.

While suspects arrested in connection with the clashes are yet to face the law, victims have been left t to their fate.

Registrar at the Old Tafo Traditional Council, Daniel Kwame Appiah said, “they (victims) are bitter because the police took the trouble of listing the items that were spoilt and stores that were spoilt and even the investigation committee chairman, Mr Domaban said we should make announcement so that all those who were victims of such things should go and report to the police and indeed they went to do it and yet nothing has been received from any quarters. This person will never be so happy with the situation.”

Mr Appiah believes the delay in compensating of victims has a negative impact on the peace building process.

“To forestall peace, all the necessary agents who are to work on it [compensation] must be energetic and work hard on it[compensation],” he stated.

The investigative committee’s report has been submitted to the Interior Ministry.

Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon, tells Nhyira News details of the report have not been made public.

He says though the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) made inputs to the document; it can act only on the orders of the Ministry.

Mr Ackon added that he is happy about progress made so far in restoring peace to Old Tafo.

“In the initial situations, the land was taken over by Otumfuo and other relationships were done. We know that there are small volatilities that happen occasionally like it happened recently. And it was not necessarily a communal affair," he said.

"It was an individual affair and because of the apparent issue that happened not too long ago, it took a bit of that dimension and this is an area we should be looking at so that we don’t cross the lines and take individual issues to be a communal issue and we should be very critical of that," Mr Ackon added.

Meanwhile, Mr Ackon has been meeting with Tafohene, Nana Agyen Frimpong, and his council over a Gh¢ 26, 000 cost incurred by the chiefs spent on peace-keepers.