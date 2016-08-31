The Minority in Parliament has said it will seek a consensus on the motion to impeach President Mahama over the Ford Expedition gift saga.

The current distribution of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the house, does not support the opposition's two-thirds majority requirement for the impeachment process.

The Speaker of Parliament has summoned MPs from their holidays to a sitting from tomorrow [Thursday].

Although the Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah -Bonsu, claims he is not aware of the reason for the sudden summons, he told Citi News they will argue strongly on the Ford Expedition issue.

“We had submitted some proposal to the Speaker, before we adjourned sine die; we were told that Parliament will be recalled to deal with some unfinished business. Relating to the proposal from the minority in particular, it is a proposal that we've submitted to the Speaker, but it's been on the back burner for a while. This matter came up when the matter crossed the table of the Public Accounts Committee and because there were lingering issues, we decided to probe further into this.”

“Whilst we were at it, we heard that a journalist had taken a huge step ahead of us, so we decided to wait to see what came out of his own investigation. Lo and behold, his findings agitated the national conscience and indeed disturbed the state of the nation for a while. So we listened to the fallout, people expressed opinions; but these matters are better addressed at the place that the constitution wants us to address same. It will as much as possible won't be very consensual…but I would want us to pursue that path. I don't want at this stage to be talking about numbers; I want to believe that good conscience will prevail. We want it to be very engaging and consultative,” he added.

We'll resist probe into Mahama's ford gift

Deputy Majority Leader, Alfred Agbesi had already said his side will resist any attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to raise the issue on the floor of Parliament.

“I will say without any reservation at all that if that issue should be raised in Parliament, we on our side we shall resist with all the forces at our disposal,” he stated.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin