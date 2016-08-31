The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to approach this year's general elections with all sincerity to avoid any mishaps during the period.

At a press conference to present the communiqué of the church's general assembly meeting on Tuesday, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey stated that free and fair elections are central to the legitimacy of democratic governance hence the Church's caution.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the government, the Electoral Commission, political parties, and Ghanaians in general to advance the course of democracy through transparent, free and fair elections in December. The Presbyterian church of Ghana however, urges the Electoral Commission to tread cautiously on all matters relating to this year's general elections.”

“As the 2016 elections draw closer, it may be helpful to remember how close the nation came to disaster after the 2012 elections and to recognize that peace has to be engineered on all fronts. We must note that since elections are for the mental building blocks of democracy, free and fair elections are central to the legitimacy of democratic governance,” he added.

The EC had served notice that it is implementing some 27 new reforms aimed at improving the transparency, inclusiveness and credibility of the December 7 elections.

The reforms according to the EC were the product of a Special Reform Committee set up by the EC after the 2012 Election Petition.

