Accusations by a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is flirting with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to undermine the presidential ambition of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are unfounded, an aide to the Minority leader, Maxwell Boakye has said.

According to Boakye, it is “only a jester who will go round claiming [that] the leader of the minority party in parliament is flirting with NDC.”

“Of what benefit will it be to Hon. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, knowing very well when we come to power he is going to be if for nothing at all the leader of government business in parliament ---so why would he be flirting with NDC,” he added.

Mr. Hayford Osei Bempah, on Monday accused the Minority leader who is also the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency of working in the interest of the ruling NDC, questioning his commitment to projecting the image of Akufo-Addo in the constituency in the build up to the December 7 general elections.

“As we are speaking now, you can come to Suame and there are no NPP colours in Suame. He did the same thing in 2012 and we thought he was joking and he is doing the same thing in 2016. Someone who contested him in 2012 was responsible for Nana Addo’s posters in the Constituency,” said Mr. Osei Bempah.

He added "Clearly, everything points to the fact that he doesn’t have anything good for the party and I can say that he is being sponsored by the NDC to prevent Nana Addo and the NPP from coming into power in 2016.”

But speaking on Class FM on Tuesday, Mr. Boakye called on the public to treat the allegations with the contempt it deserved adding that he [Mr. Osei Bempah] is a sidekick of the NDC.

“Ask him 2012, what was he doing in Alban Bagbin’s office? Ask him, he went to Alban Bagbin seeking for financial support and Bagbin went to Honourable Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and asked him that Osei, there is this guy who came to my office saying he needed help; after investigations we realized that it was this Hayford. Later on, we realized that Honourable Muntaka was the one sponsoring [him]."

“So, I believe what he is saying is something that we shouldn’t even encourage it at all,” he said.

He said of all the constituencies where the NPP has MPs in 2012 “Suame constituency, Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu's constituency is the only constituency that was able to increase Nana Addo’s votes by 34%.”