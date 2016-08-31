The New Patriotic Party (NPP), vice Presidential nominee, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Mahama-Amissah Arthur led governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is bereft of ideas, hence their resort to personal attacks on their campaign platforms.

According to him, Ghana deserves better than the current mismanagement of the economy which has brought untold hardships on the citizens.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia was addressing hundreds of NPP supporters in the Bunkprugu constituency as part of the NPP Presidential nominee, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s campaign tour of the Northern Region.

He disclosed the NPP’s intention to implement a new infrastructure programme for poverty eradication.

He posited that a lump sum of one billion Dollars will be allocated as capital expenditure and that each constituency will receive one million Dollars to improve rural infrastructure.

Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia explained that the money will be internally generated to make feasible the intended infrastructure for poverty eradication programme.

Nana Addo begs electorate

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo reiterated his call on the electorate to try him and the NPP at the December 7 polls.

He attributed the nation’s economic difficulties to poor governance for which reason, President Mahama should be rejected on December 7.

Nana Akufo Addo promised to fix the deplorable road network in the Bunkprugu/Yunyoo district, build health facilities and better schools as requested by the paramount Chief of Bunkprugu traditional area, Nasimong Abubakari Bawa.

“I have committed myself that if God favours me in December I will satisfy the Bunkprugu chief’s demands.”

He said the next NPP administration under his watch will adopt the bottom-up approach to build the country to an appreciable level.

Nana Akufo Addo appealed to the electorate to give the NPP Parliamentary majority to put the nation on its proper footing.

“Say bye bye to John Dramani at the December polls and put in a Nana Addo government to restore hope in Ghanaians. ”

Nana Addo addressed separate rallies at Sakogu, Bindi, Nakpanduri, Yunyoo, Nalerigu and Walewale among others in Mamprugu land.

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Otiko Afisa Djabah, Samuel Jinapor and NPP Northern Regional executives form part of Nana Akufo Addo’s entourage touring the Northern Region.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah /citifmonline.com/Ghana