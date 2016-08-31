Voltic Refurbishes Nsawam Police Cells

Mr Djan-Sampson and DSP Zah cut the tape to formally open the cells [Inset: The renovated cells]

Voltic Ghana Limited has rehabilitated the male holding cells at the Nsawam District Police Headquarters at a cost of GH¢45,000.

The company tiled and installed water closet, showers and a water storage tank.

Eugene Djan-Sampson, Plant Manager of Voltic, who was speaking at the handing over ceremony, which also coincided with the annual WASSA of the district police command, said the decision to refurbish the male cells was borne out of the company's respect for the dignity of every human being, including those that have been incarcerated for offences but are yet to be taken through the full judicial process.

“When we received the appeal from the district command for assistance, we took a critical look at the poor living conditions in the cell and we decided to embark on this project. This is not to say we encourage wrong doing-not at all. We believe the police also deserve to have the best of facilities to ensure the safety and security of Ghanaians,” Mr Djan- Sampson stressed.

He said, “As a passionate and engaging brand, we value our consumers and we endeavour to do our best for local communities through our Sustainable Development Initiatives.

“These initiatives underpin our ambition to create a thriving world for our business and also for the communities in which we trade.”

Mr Djan-Sampson said the focus is on the positive transformation and uplifting of communities by supporting basic education, health and social development.

He noted that at Voltic, social investment is not an add-on to business activities, but at the heart of how it engages with the communities where its customers, employees, investors and suppliers live.

Nsawam District Police Commander, DSP Michael Zah Dandy, commended Voltic for the immense support, noting that the rehabilitation of the police cells would give relief to the inmates.

By Cephas Larbi

