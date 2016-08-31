Medical Lab Scientists Call Off Strike

The Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists (GAMBLS) has called off its strike following a fruitful consultation with stakeholders within the sector.

The group's strike which lasted for seven days was to press home its demand for the immediate launch of a national health laboratory policy by government before they return to work.

“The national executive committee met and the strike action has been called off effective 29th August 2016,” the association said.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) last week sued the association and its striking workers, describing their action as needless.

However, GAMBLS called off their strike before the scheduled hearing of the suit against them by the High Court occurred.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GAMBLS, Dennis Adu Gyasi, in an interview with local radio station explained that the strike was called off following several correspondences with government.

“We think that issues that have been discussed so far have been assuring and it is better we get back to the Labour Commission,” he said.

On the court issue, he said they will pray the High Court to force the Labour Commission to expedite action on their demands.

“Also as part of going to court, we are praying the court that the Labour Commission will recognise and identify us to be offering essential services and for that matter expedite the action as the law stipulates. We are inching in getting the implementation of the document. In a maximum of a month, we should have a closure to this whole trouble and issue,” he added.

Jamila Akweley Okertchiri