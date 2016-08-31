JISLAH Gives To Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Weija Leprosarium

Christopher Quaye (3rd right) joined by other staff of JISLAH to hand over the cash and items to representatives of the leprosarium

A leading non-banking financial institution in Ghana, JISLAH Financial Services Limited, has donated food items, toiletries and cash amount to the children's ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Weija Leprosarium.

Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mimi Anaman, and Emmanuel Obeng Jnr, Senior Officer in-charge of Project & Recovery, led a team of the company's representatives to make the first stop at the children's ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to present items, including diapers, bags of rice, sugar, water and cooking oil.

In a remark, Ms Anaman said the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility targeted at supporting the needy “who are the most vulnerable in the society. As a Christian organisation, we believe in the mandate of giving back to society what God has blessed us with. We do this twice every year, on CEO's birthday and the end of year.”

JISLAH, she reiterated, would continue to give care and support for the less-privileged in the society through its corporate social responsibility programmes, and urged other corporate bodies to follow suit and support the welfare of the needy.

Makafui Agbeko, Nursing Officer in-charge of the children's ward who received the items on behalf of the hospital, observed the continuous support rendered by JISLAH over the years and expressed profound gratitude to the company.

“We are grateful for the wonderful donation, especially the encouragement and support you have given us over the years,” she said

At the Weija Leprosarium where representatives of the company, led by Christopher Quaye, Head of Recovery, they presented bags of water, drinks, food and cash amount to inmates at the leprosarium.

The items were received on behalf of the leprosarium by Mrs Gladys Adobea, leader/prefect of the facility, who thanked the company for supporting the needy and called on other corporate organisations to emulate JISLAH's example.