Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Health | 31 August 2016 11:41 CET

JISLAH Gives To Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Weija Leprosarium

By Daily Guide

Christopher Quaye (3rd right) joined by other staff of JISLAH to hand over the cash and items to representatives of the leprosarium

A leading non-banking financial institution in Ghana, JISLAH Financial Services Limited, has donated food items, toiletries and cash amount to the children's ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and the Weija Leprosarium.

Personal Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mimi Anaman, and Emmanuel Obeng Jnr, Senior Officer in-charge of Project & Recovery, led a team of the company's representatives to make the first stop at the children's ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to present items, including diapers, bags of rice, sugar, water and cooking oil.

In a remark, Ms Anaman said the donation was part of the company's corporate social responsibility targeted at supporting the needy “who are the most vulnerable in the society. As a Christian organisation, we believe in the mandate of giving back to society what God has blessed us with. We do this twice every year, on CEO's birthday and the end of year.”

JISLAH, she reiterated, would continue to give care and support for the less-privileged in the society through its corporate social responsibility programmes, and urged other corporate bodies to follow suit and support the welfare of the needy.

Makafui Agbeko, Nursing Officer in-charge of the children's ward who received the items on behalf of the hospital, observed the continuous support rendered by JISLAH over the years and expressed profound gratitude to the company.

“We are grateful for the wonderful donation, especially the encouragement and support you have given us over the years,” she said

At the Weija Leprosarium where representatives of the company, led by Christopher Quaye, Head of Recovery, they presented bags of water, drinks, food and cash amount to inmates at the leprosarium.

The items were received on behalf of the leprosarium by Mrs Gladys Adobea, leader/prefect of the facility, who thanked the company for supporting the needy and called on other corporate organisations to emulate JISLAH's example.

Health

fake people dont have a shadow which follows them
By: lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img