Politics Of Contradictions

Too many contradictions on the political turf are pointing at which of the parties is not being sincere and inclined towards mimicking the other.

Such tendency, which is on the ascendancy, is making the serious business of governance more of a theatre activity.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) is too quick to shoot down concepts advanced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only to turn round and claim it's being pursued by them or even on the drawing board.

Auditing such claims shows a heavy dose of mendacity by a party which claims to be working for the people and transforming lives.

There could not have been a bigger lie and insincerity than this.

The dam construction promise for districts which Nana Akufo Addo dangled before his compatriots suffered what the Free Senior High School did when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer presented the concept to Ghanaians.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stood against the concepts, describing them as unfeasible and intended to hoodwink Ghanaians. An incredible amount of money was invested in the related PR needed to push the 'pull-it-down' project.

In the case of the free SHS their turnaround on the subject raised eyebrows about their sincerity.

The one dam per district concept is enduring the most vile propaganda yet. NDC activists, including Kwesi Pratt, claim it is not feasible making us wonder just how such personalities with little or no knowledge about such projects can simply condemn them as impossible to accomplish.

Enter a contradiction. A segment of the propaganda machinery of the party is claiming that the party is already considering the project.

This befuddles us even the more. The conclusion that can be drawn can only be that the ruling party would stand up against any concept which inures to the advantage of the NPP.

We must be sincere with the good people of this country by not constantly throwing dust into their eyes and expecting things to go well.

That brings us to the subject of manifestoes and how both parties are engaged in a game of hide-and-seek on the subject.

The NPP are suspicious that the NDC are eager to pick its concepts which they would fine-tune for inclusion in their document of intention.

While one party are waiting for the other to launch their manifesto, their opponents are holding on to theirs, a prize which should be protected from the prying eyes of the other.

The dam politics has unfortunately exposed the ruling party as the one leading the charge of contradictions. A little bit of work would have helped them somewhat.

When each of the powerbrokers in the party presents different pictures, Ghanaians only get confused and left with no choice than to regard the ruling party as insincere. We are hard-pushed not to associate ourselves with this stance.

Politics should not be a game of tricks and lies.

We should not be ruled by persons whose integrity we cannot vouch for more so when such persons do not find anything wrong with bribing clergymen to stop criticizing the government.