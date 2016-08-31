Blows Over JB Killers

Defence lawyers in the case of the two persons being tried for allegedly murdering Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, are set to make an application for the release of the results of a bone test currently in the custody of the police.

In the view of Augustines Obuor, lawyer for the two suspects – Daniel Asiedu, 19, aka Sexy Don Don and Vincent Booso aka Junior Agogo – the outcome of the test conducted on Daniel was crucial to the case of the defence.

He argued that Daniel Asiedu, upon his arrest, gave his age to the police but they did not believe it and rather sent him to their own hospital (Police Hospital) for the test.

No Crime

The former state attorney believes that if the test confirms the age of his client to be 10, then it means no crime has been committed.

By this, he noted that the trial and everything related to the case would be null and void.

According to Lawyer Obuor, the prosecution had failed to release the outcome of the test because it does not favour them.

The trial magistrate, Stephen Owusu, however urged the lawyer to wait for the arrival of the substantive prosecutor, Superintendent Francis Baah, who is currently not in the country.

The court adjourned hearing until September 22, for the lawyer to make his formal application for the results.

The prosecution claims that Agogo assisted Sexy Don Don to go through the gate of the late MP and also kept watch at the gate.

Charges

Daniel Asiedu has been charged with murder while Agogo faces charges of abetment of crime contrary to an earlier charge of conspiracy to murder.

The prosecution held that Agogo at about 1am on February 9, this year, at Shaishie, East Legon in Accra, abetted Daniel to commit murder.

Daniel Asiedu, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the MP.

Agogo reportedly assisted Daniel Asiedu to enter the house of the deceased through the iron fence wall on the blind side of the security man who was said to be fast asleep.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

