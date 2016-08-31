Thugs Disrupt NPP Program

SOME supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region on Monday allegedly stormed a programme organized by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) with gunshots and machetes, disrupting it.

The incident which nearly led to a bloodbath took the timely intervention of the Suhum Police Commamder, Supt Yahaya Muchiraru and his men who were called upon by the incumbent MP, Frederick Opare Ansah to avert an ugly scene between the NPP and NDC youth at Akorabo in the Suhum constituency.

It was alleged that the thugs were sent by the NDC parliamentary candidate, Margaret Ansei who is also the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive to disrupt the programme which was being hosted by the MP, Mr Opare Ansah and the NPP National Youth Organiser Sammy Awuku.

Sammy Awuku was said to have embarked on an outreach programme in the Region since Friday with NPP's message of change touring almost all the constituencies in the region and finally stopping at Suhum on Monday.

He first visited Nankese before proceeding to Akorabo.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the NPP team after they had done with the meeting at Nankese and heading to Akorabo market, met the NDC thugs in three cars on top speed on the way and they by-passed each other.

The NDC thugs after a while returned to Akorabo and sped up to the venue where the NPP was holding the program. The thugs armed with matchettes, cudgels and guns, jumped from the party vehicles and started firing into the air causing some of the NPP members to flee for dear lives.

However, others stood their grounds resulting in a fierce exchange of blows between the two political opponents.

The MP,Frederick Opare Ansah immediately called the police commander who in a jiffy sent police officers to the scene to restore law and order.

Upon seeing the police, the NDC rabble rousers jumped back into their vehicles and sped away at full throttle.

Mr Opare Ansah in an interview with DAILY GUIDE asked the President and the national security to call the Suhum MCE to order to avoid unnecessary tension in the area.

The Suhum Police commander, Supt Muchiraru when contacted said the case was under investigation to fish out the thugs.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum