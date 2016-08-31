Gas Explosion Injures Cop, Family



Four people have been injured in a gas explosion in the Suhum municipality of the Eastern Region.

The victims, Constable Raymond Abaeiyei, Rebeca Nartey (his wife) and their two children, are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of a police barrack at Jehovah Rapha, Tuesday morning.

The Suhum Police Commander, Supt. Yahaya Muchiraru, briefing DAILY GUIDE on the occurrence, stated that the cop was about to leave for work when his wife approached him to switch on the gas cylinder for her to cook with.

According to Supt. Muchiraru, when the constable was doing that, he forgot that the regulator was faulty and so there was an explosion at the porch, injuring the rest of the family members in the room. He added that the fire spread wide across the room and burnt some of their belongings.

A Fire Service team was called in, who succeeded in putting out the blaze, which was about to get into other rooms in the house.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum