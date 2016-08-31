Rousing Welcome For Home Boy Bawumia

The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his running mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, had an extremely tough time going through enthusiastic supporters of the party in the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency when they took the campaign message to the area.

At Sakogu and Bindi in particular, several party youth and community members blocked all access roads, imploring Nana Addo to address them for at least five minutes.

The people, who had waited for several hours wielding several placards amidst gymnastic motorbike displays, finally had their way when Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate spent a little time to address them and also listen to their concerns.

The flag bearer of the NPP promised the electorate in the Sakogu community that should he be voted into power on December 7, he would implement the free senior high school policy.

He noted that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which was created by the erstwhile NPP government, has collapsed under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and that when he becomes president, he will revive the scheme.

He assured the electorate that he would stop the importation of foodstuffs from neighbouring countries and introduce irrigation systems as a means of encouraging farmers to produce enough food locally.

The Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency treasurer of the NPP indicated that it is time for the Mampurusi area to rally behind their 'home boy' (Dr Bawumia) by voting for Nana Addo.



Defections

Meanwhile, over 200 supporters of the NDC in the Sakogu electoral area in East Mampurusi have defected from the party to the largest opposition party (NPP).

The supporters said the ruling party had neglected them after they had aided the party to come to power.

They marched through the streets of Sakogu to demonstrate their defection when the presidential candidate of the NPP passed through the area to Bunkpurugu.

They displayed placards with inscriptions like “Nana Addo, our next president,” “We love our brother Bawumia,” “Sakogu also needs a dam” and “You must win to stop the corruption.”

The defected NDC women's organizer at Sakogu, Memunatu Mahamadu, told DAILY GUIDE that in 2012 she campaigned with the NDC party which promised women in the Mampurugu area that they would be given loans to do their businesses, but the loans never came.

The NPP coordinator of Sakogu, Musah Gawsu, told DAILY GUIDE that the defectors decided to join the NPP because they claimed it is the only party that can salvage them.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu