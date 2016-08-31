Nana Addo flanked by Madam Gbanwah, Dr. Bawumia and John Alan Kyeremanteng

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo says Ghana will work again if government prevents corruption and sincerely deals with people who use their political offices to misappropriate public funds.

“Ghana should not be poor, it is bad management, especially under this NDC government that has left us where we are: hardship and poverty across the country. Under an NPP government, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, corruption will not be tolerated; we will block all the loopholes and keep our public funds for the good of the public.”

Addressing a mini rally at Garu in the Garu-Tempane District, Nana Addo stressed that an agricultural revolution, where government will deliberately put in place measures to promote agriculture and agro-businesses would be pursued.

He stated that an agricultural revolution would boost Ghana's food security and also create jobs for the many unemployed Ghanaians.

“You have heard me talk about one district, one factory and considering the fact that many of the people in this part of the country are into agriculture, it is right to have one village, one dam for people to farm all year round.

“There is money to do these things; we need to stop the corruption and divert public funds into areas where the majority of our people will benefit,” Nana Addo declared.

According to him, NDC and its communicators surprisingly move from one station to another to make fun of the promises and even swear that the promises are not achievable.

“NPP has the men and women who have the vision and good will to work for Ghana. The NDC will continue to kick against these promises, because they don't believe in using the public funds to the benefits of the majority of Ghanaians. One district, one factory, one village, one dam will boost agriculture and many youth will work and make money in their communities and districts. There wouldn't be the need for one to travel outside the district before one can make money,” Nana Addo said.

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng hinted that an NPP government will create the enabling business environment to make the various border towns across the country industrial hubs for companies to produce and export their produce to neighbouring countries.

This, according to him, would create jobs and generate more foreign exchange into the country.

“There is no promise Nana Addo has made that is not achievable; once you have the vision and the commitment to prevent people in government and institutions from stealing and wasting public money, there will be enough money to do all these.

“We know how to create jobs and the NPP is committed to the creation of jobs to get many Ghanaians to live decent lives,” Mr. Kyeremanteng noted.

Many people patiently waited to listen to Nana Addo's message of hope in every constituency that he visited.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Garu