Business & Finance | 31 August 2016 00:36 CET

Ghana Institution of Engineers launches 2016 engineering excellence awards

By MyJoyOnline

The Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) has launched this year's Engineers Excellence Awards (EEA) to honour outstanding contributions of individuals or organizations for promoting engineering excellence and innovations.

The GhIE flagship awards ceremony will also reward engineering students who have demonstrated potential for research in engineering in the country.

Dr Kwame Boakey
At an event to launch the third edition of the prestigious award, President of Ghana GhIE, Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye, revealed it will take place on Saturday, 12th November 2016 at the Engineers Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra at 6pm.

“The 2016 Awards committee has expanded the awards categories to include Engineering Research, Engineering Evangelism and the study of Engineering Subjects by young people. The General public is encouraged to participate in this prestigious and increasingly competitive award,” he said.

The Chairman of the 2016 Awards Committee, Ing. Simon Kwasi Adobasom, announced the awards categories are follows:

Practitioners/Projects Categories (7 Awards)
Research & Academic-Industrial Category (2 Awards)

Most Published Author (1 Award); Engineering Concepts And Innovations – (1 Award);

Engineering Business Management – (1 Award)
Implementation Of Engineering Solutions – (1 Award)

Distinguish Woman In Engineering Excellence-1 Award

Students And Young Innovators Categories-8 Awards
Innovation: Applied Science & Mathematics -Jhs And Shs (4 Awards)

Early Childhood Awareness & Engineering Potential (2 Awards)

Outstanding Engineering Knowledge & Exemplary Achievement (2 Awards)

Public Awards – (2awards) And Engineering Evangelism – (1 Award).

All nominations for the 2016 EEA, Ghana, will be examined by a Panel of Assessors. Its members include distinguished personalities revolving round the Awards Categories. Nominations are opened on the 2nd August 2016.

All nominations must be received not later than 15th September 2016.

The Official nomination form and all accompanying materials must be submitted in English. Information about the nominee should be provided as accurately as possible on the nomination form.

Completed nomination documents should be emailed to [email protected] or sent to the Secretariat of GhIE, the Awards Committee Chairman explained.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

Business & Finance

