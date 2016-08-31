Obinim to face court over GH¢217,000 illegal electricity connection

Controversial leader and founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim is to face court in a GH¢217,000 illegal electricity connection case.

The Accra East branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is taking the man of God to court for an illegal power connection.

He is said to have fixed some new post-paid electricity meters at his guest house, OB TV premises and his personal residence.

The Loss Control Coordinator of the Company, Jonathan Asante said after the old meters were blocked for non-payment of GH¢27,000 bills Mr Obinim fixed ones.

Checks by meter readers on the new meters between March and August this year shows the embattled pastor has accumulated a bill to the tune of GH¢217,000.

Mr Asante said the pastor popularly called “angel” by his congregation is expected to face a special court on September 3 adding that payment of old debt is a recovery of the debt owed.

He explained that this does not remove Mr Obinim from being punished because the pastor has broken the law.

The man of God made headlines last week after battling a fraud case few hours after he reported to the Tema police on Tuesday to help investigate circumstances leading to his flogging of the two church members.

The police said the pastor is alleged to have defrauded a man in a GH¢11.6 million gold business deal.

He was transferred to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Accra for interrogation but was later sent to the Nima police station where he spent two nights.

Bishop Obinim said he was framed up in the GH¢11.6 million fraud allegation that led to his arrest.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim | Email: [email protected]