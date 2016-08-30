Book on cultural values launched

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Aug.30, GNA - Nana Kwarteng Amanfo - Nyansa Kyeame, a Broadcast Journalist, has urged Ghanaians particularly, the youth, to uphold the rich cultural values and practices, which engender respect for old age, honesty and hardwork to ensure rapid socio-economic development.

The Host of (Abibifo Abako sem) on Light Tv noted that Ghanaians were gradually losing touch with their roots and the sense of belongingness, values and practices in favour of foreign ones, which were unfavorable to the development of Ghana.

Nyansa Kyeame made this call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the launch of a 162-paged book on Ghanaian Culture, titled: 'M'AMAMMERE', in Accra over the weekend.

The book, authored by Nyansa Kyeame to enhance local literature, covers clans, marriage, language, names, among others.

Nyansa Kyeame noted that most of religions were culture-based, and they developed around the same concept, therefore, people must reject the impression that culture was associated with deities.

'We should be proud of our culture, lets uphold it,' he added.

Nana Kofi Ehuren, the Chief of Gomoa-Amanfrom, also reiterated the need to use local languages to teach in schools, particularly at the basic level, saying, 'This is an ideal way of ensuring effective transfer of knowledge'.

The chief, who lauded the efforts of the author to use culture as a way of promoting development, therefore, urged chiefs to use their platforms to sensitise people, especially parents, on the need to use the local languages as means of communicating.

Nana Kofi Ehuren said using only the English Language to teach in schools would amount to a disservice to students, their parents and Ghana at large; and cited that China and some European countries were practising otherwise.

He told the GNA that the neglect of our traditional heritage and culture as Africans could be attributed to the challenges the continent encountered, explaining that, 'We have lost our identity'.

'All stakeholders, including the Government, should adopt a Language Policy to identify the roles of Ghanaian languages,' he said.

As part of the ceremony, the Obradwenesem CD was also launched.

GNA