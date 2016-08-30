TUC ends five-day workshop in Sunyani

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Aug. 30, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), has ended a five-day regional training workshop for members in Sunyani.

The programme, attended by 48 participants from various workers unions under the TUC was designed to provide them with information and knowledge about trade unionism.

It was also to equip them with appropriate tools and strategies to enable the unions to address the challenges confronting them.

Topics treated were workers' rights, gender and labour regulations, decent work, conflict resolution, development of trade unionism, report writing and organisation.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Togbe Adom Drayi II, the Head of organisation of TUC said research by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had indicated that about 200 million people in the world were unemployed while one out of every seven children was also engaged in child labour.

He said ILO aimed at finding solutions to unemployment, poor quality and unproductive jobs, gender inequalities, inadequate protection and solidarity in times of diseases, disability and old age.

Togbe Drayi said ILO in collaboration with other workers organisations are agitating for decent work to address the challenges of the growing inequality to achieve fairness among workers in the world.

Togbe Drayi called on employers to pay reasonable wages with social security guarantees to employees to motivate them to be highly productive to ensure high national productivity for economic progress of the country.

Mr Isaac Yanney former Head of TUC education and training said fatigue, injuries and other health problems could have a long term effect on the health and lives of workers and therefore employers must ensure the provision of personal protective equipment and other necessary tools to protect the health and safety of workers.

