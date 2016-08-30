Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
NDC News | 30 August 2016 22:41 CET

Prof Martey Descends On NDC’s ‘Babies With Sharp Teeth’

By Daily Guide
Professor Emmanuel Martey
The outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Martey, has warned the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is alienating Ghanaians by pampering the 'babies with sharp teeth', who are in the habit of hurling insults and attacks on people who criticize the government.

The term 'babies with sharp teeth' was coined by the NDC founder, Jerry John Rawlings in 2012,, as he urged President John Mahama to rid his government of the insolent persons who hurl insults at the public and even colleague government appointees.

Speaking at a press conference today [Tuesday], Prof Martey revealed that, some politicians have made several attempts to bribe him to stop criticizing the NDC government as he was known for his strong opinions in assessing the government.But he defiantly stated that, he would not be perturbed  by the criticisms and insults coming from some of these 'babies with sharp teeth.

“For me Osofo Martey, I will not keep quiet! These babies with sharp teeth. Yesterday [Monday], three numbers called to insult me… NDC.”

He further warned the NDC hierarchy that, “what they are allowing their people to do, they are alienating their party from the good people of Ghana and it will not augur well for them.”

I rejected politicians' Trasacco house; $100k bribe

Professor Martey, at the same presser, also revealed he had rejected several gifts and monies thrown at him by politicians with the sole purpose of silencing him.

“Politicians had tried all means to muzzle me, to get me but they can't, they come with bribes, fat envelopes, $100,000,” he stated.

He added that some of these politicians also come with “the promises that if you keep quiet we will give you a house at Trasacco with swimming pool.”

– citifmonline

The winner sees an answer for every problem. The loser sees a problem in every answer.
By: Osman (Berlin)
