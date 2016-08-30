

From Michael Boateng, Sunyani

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Eben Yao Agbenya, has indicated that the promise made by the party's flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet, is doable.

Mr. Agbenya, however, on behalf of the Greenstreet 2016 team commended IMANI Ghana for the attempt to peruse the campaign promises of the main political parties, including the vote buying and unfocused ones, who are bent on governing this country at all costs.

He was reacting to a research released by IMANI Ghana on August 26, 2016, which describes the promise made by the CPP flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet, to mobilise two million youth to plant 1.2 million almond trees to raise more than $300 billion in revenue for the state, during his encounter with the IEA in the recent past, as unquantifiable.

In a release, the CPP Regional Secretary said: “We want to state strongly to the people of Ghana, and IMANI Ghana, that the promise made was based on a research carried out by equally competent women and men of the party and Ghana.

“The CPP believes that it is time for Ghana to change course and adopt policies that will lead to economic independence. We must guide and direct the public and private sector, our local entrepreneurs and industrialists, to increase our productivity as a nation,” Mr. Agbenya stressed.

According to him, Ghana must review the economic policy of placing the markets at the centre of growth and development, taking into account the need to increase our manufacturing capacity and prioritise job creation.

“For the CPP, national cohesion means that we seek consensus on solving the many problems of ordinary Ghanaians. We need to implement the politics of inclusiveness in policy issues, rather than limiting ourselves to individuals from different parties in government,” he stated.

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Secretary of the CPP continued that a Greenstreet-CPP-led government believes that Ghana must now become a merit-based society, where jobs are given according to skills and capabilities, rather than tolerate a clientele society that breeds waste of state resources and talents.

“The Ghanaian voter will benefit from the tested policies and programmes of the CPP, which are Bretton Woods Institutions FREE!! Governance and sustainable development policies that will bring back employment and personal development; a hope that will build and increase the transparency and integrity of our lives as people, and guide us into the future,” Mr. Agbenya noted.

He gave the assurance that, whatever the challenge may be, a Greenstreet-CPP-led Ghana will remain focused on its vision for self-determination, social justice, and pan-Africanism.

“Our hope is to create fair opportunities for all Ghanaians, and continue to put our country first, above all other considerations, partisan and personal,” he noted.

According to him, Ghana, led by a Greenstreet-CPP, would build a strong, disciplined Ghana for national reconstruction and development, the pursuit of egalitarianism and eradication of poverty, elitism, inequality, corruption and other social injustices from the Ghanaian society.