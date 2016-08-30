Franklin Cudjoe: Shove Your Apology Where The Sun Does Not Shine!!!

Did it have to take the offspring of a Slaver from not-so-Great Britain, George Monibot, to remind us of the value of the African Woman with his infamous quote, "if wealth was the inevitable result of hard work and enterprise, every woman in Africa would be a millionaire"?

Have you soon forgotten that out of that over-used and smelly place, the miraculous evidence of GOD's divine Might and Greatness makes manifest? I hope you weren't born of a man because the unrestrained and lewd description you pejoratively hurled at women would be perfectly apt for where you dropped from.

I do not know if your mother is alive, but if she is, she would be highly ashamed and disappointed with you for the gross insult that you scandalised women with. Sometimes, women wish that they never gave birth to some children, and I am, almost, certain that you could be one such regret. However, if she is not alive, you might want to consider making a big sacrifice to appease her soul for the ingrate that you clearly defined yourself to be.

Lately, your effusions on the political scene have justified the swelling of your head that seems to have almost doubled in size. I am horrified at the tendency of what a little bit of fame would do to a weak soul like yours, especially that it is spoken that Imani became what it is today by way of blackmailing businessmen and politicians into paying them large bribes to keep the lid covered on some instances of rot, embezzlement and corruption.

We have been decorous enough, thus far, with some of your kind in the political circles. What do you know about policies, governance, and integrity? What do you know about dignity and human rights, the same that you violated by saying that the private parts of the ladies in a particular photo were overused and smelly? Maybe, you ought to ask your sisters and cousins, if that is so! By the way, is your wife's also overused and smelly?

Boy, you would need to be re-educated because, apparently, the education that was given you made an idiot of you! I suggest that Imani folds up because it has since become a source of shame to women the world over, especially the Ghanaian. You have confirmed that Imani is a liability rather than a national treasure of ideas and sound policies. You have also proven that Iman is not of sound prudence, judgment and wisdom, so how do you expect people to take you seriously.

I am scandalised that you have insulted all women, including those in my family. I am horrified that a chauvinist of your caliber would be taken seriously ever again. I am terrified that women are being trodden over like useless waste when they wasted their years raising the world, including you and I.

It would be highly inconsiderate of Ghanaians to accept your flimsy apology from the first attempt because if you go unpunished, such a disastrous intentional attack on women portrays how disregarded our mothers and sisters in Ghana are.

I say to all Ghanaian women, "In me you will find an advocate for your dignity, morality, respect, and reverence. I cannot thank you enough for the beautiful world GOD has created through you. I am thankful that I was raised a man from the womb of a woman...oh and I love you immensely, too."

My profound respect for women was bolstered by the great lessons that I learnt at the feet of one grateful son of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





