

Carlos Kojo Adusei, parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nkwanta South, says the ruling government cannot win this year's elections in the constituency with the construction of the eastern corridor road.

Though he admitted the government had done very well in giving the area a major road, Carlos said that should not be the basis for the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) victory, arguing that there were other major roads that needed equal attention.

“There are miserable roads like the Nkwanta-Dambai, and roads to the major farming communities in the district,” he said.

Carlos Kojo Adusei was a participant at a forum dubbed the 'Nkwanta Declaration' that brought together opinion leaders, political youth groups, and representatives of the Electoral Commission (EC) from three districts of the Volta Region – Nkwanta South, Nkwanta North and Krachi- Nchumuru – to pledge their commitment to uphold peace before, during, and after this year's election.

The forum was under the auspices of Royals Health Organisation (ROHEO), with funding from Star Ghana and its partners – UKAID, DANIDA and European Union – and speaking with the Nkwanta South NPP parliamentary candidate after the programme, he said: “Farm harvests are rotting in the farms because there are no accessible roads to convey them to the markets for sale.”

Those who could afford the cost of transportation using tricycles had had their tubers of yam and other food crops perishing, because there was no ready market for them, he noted.

Another point, he said which would send the NDC into opposition, was the collapse of all the social interventionist policies the NPP and former President Kufuor initiated.

He said, for instance, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Free Maternal Health Care, School Feeding Programme and National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) had all collapsed in the district.

“But I want to tell Ghanaians that there is hope in the NPP and Nana Addo if they vote us to power when they go to the polls on December 7.

“Nana Addo and the NPP have workable policies that would relieve every Ghanaian of the cruel economic hardship the NDC government has visited on us,” he indicated.

Ending, he said the NDC government had had eight years, and they had done their best by plunging the economy into an abyss, “but the NPP says it has what it takes to correct the wrongs of the NDC.”