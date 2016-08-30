Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 30 August 2016 20:36 CET

Shakeup at Hearts: Yaw Preko replaces Traguil as head coach

By CitiFMonline

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that current first team coach Sergio Traguil has been replaced by assistant Yaw Preko for the remainder of the season.

The restructuring by the club comes after a wretched run of form in which Hearts have failed to win any of their last seven games in the league and have only managed two wins in their last ten games.

The club, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the appointment of Yaw Preko as head coach would give the Technical team a ‘boost’.

Hearts were beaten 3-1 at Bechem United, a result which all but ended their hopes of winning the league title this season.

The result leaves them 6 points behind league leaders Wa All Stars with three games to play.

The loss also allowed their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko, who haven’t had the best run of results themselves, leap above them into third.

This is the second major coaching change at the Accra-based club this season following the termination of the contract of Kenichi Yatsuhashi.

Traguil who took over following the departure of the Japanese trainer,  will now revert to his original role as coach of the club’s development team Auroras.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

