Bawumia announces $1m for 1 constituency pro-poor policy for Northern Ghana

The Vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a one million dollar for one constituency policy aimed at alleviating poverty in the Northern Region.

The policy is under the infrastructure for poverty eradication at a total cost of $1.6 billion. With this amount the NPP government will invest in pro-poor policy in villages in the Northern Region.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the promise during the campaign tour of the Northern Region. According to Joy FM's Northern Region correspondent, Martina Bugri the people went agog when the vice presidential candidate announced the policy. The blew their horns and waved their hands in absolute ecstacy.

The new promise follows the one dam, one village policy the flagbearer promised the people of the northern Regions during a campaign tour.

Martina Bugri reported that hundreds of supporters of the New Patriotic Party in Sakugu in the Northern Region hijacked the campaign of the party's flagbearer demanding that he addresses them before he moves to other communities.

Nana Akufo-Addo has begun a four day tour of the region which will take him to Bunkrugu, and other districts of the region.

On his arrival this morning from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, hundreds of party faithful lined up to catch a glimpse of the NPP leader.

The campaign team was expected to visit Bunkrugu which the first port of call for the NPP leader but the supporters were not ready to allow the Nana Akufo Addo a thoroughfare without addressing them.

At Sakugu the NPP leader told the buoyant supporters the time for change is now. He added there is the need to liberate Ghana from the suffering the Mahama administration had imposed on the people.

He said an NPP government will put in place pro-poor policies that would make life better for the people of Ghana.

He added that they will revamp the agricultural sector with irrigation systems. On health, Nana Akufo-Addo said he will 'resurrect' the National Health Insurance Scheme which he claimed had collapsed under the Mahama administration.

