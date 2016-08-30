Danaa warns Ga Youth to stop meddling in chieftaincy matters



(pix: Dr Henry Seidu Danaa)

John Bediako

Youth groups have been cautioned against meddling in chieftaincy and related administrative matters to give the appropriate authorities the free hand to handle situations when they arise.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Dr Henry Seidu Daana, who gave the caution in a telephone interview with The Chronicle, said that such interferences pose danger in the handling of sensitive issues involving the respectable institution.

The sector minister's statement came in the wake of agitations by a group calling itself Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth, which is wading into the transfer of the Registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

According to him, private issues must be separated from transfers and postings in his sector ministry and that he would not countenance the idea of people outside forcing themselves into administrative matters.

The minister stated that he is securing funds to hold chieftaincy summit for not only regional houses of chiefs, but also Wulomei (traditional priests) since in-depth understanding of matters pertaining to the institution will always bring about peace.

He further cited the position of Accra as the seat of government, which demands that security must always be top most priority.

The Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth has written a letter to the Dodowa Divisional Police Commander of its intention to demonstrate by picketing at the premises of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa.

The letter dated 25th of August, 2016, which was signed by one Emmanuel Okoe Tommy, said to be the spokesperson and headed PICKETING NOTICE states:

“On behalf of the over five hundred members of the Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth, we write to officially inform your office of our intention to picket at the premises of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dodowa against the registrar of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Harry Anthony Attipoe.

They said that their decision stems out of the fact that the registrar, despite orders from the Minister of Chieftaincy dated 12th of August transferring Mr Attipoe, the latter is still occupies the office.

Additionally, they opined that Mr Attipoe is setting a bad precedent, which if not checked will create problems for the noble Civil Service.

They additionally said that they find the registrar's attitude disrespectful and totally indiscipline to the Presidency and the sector Minister.

The letter to the police further stated that the Coalition of the Ga-Dangme Youth is unhappy with the way the registrar is handling his transfer issue hence their action.

According to them transfer is part of the job descriptions of a civil servant so they find the actions of the registrar ridiculous and believe Mr Attipoe must be made to dance to the tune of the music he is singing since he has no respect for the authority that employed him.

Their intended picketing is scheduled to take place on the 13th September 2016 from 0800 hours. “We would be grateful if your outfit will approve for us the said date and we promise that our action will be devoid of any illegal action and chaos,” the letter noted.

Ironically, the intended action of the said Coalition of Ga-Dangme Youth is in the opposite direction of what members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs who are paramount chiefs and representatives of traditional areas from the region have taken on the matter.

The chiefs have petitioned the sector minister to reconsider the transfer of their registrar, which if effected would affect the very progress of chieftaincy administration in the Greater Accra Region.The chiefs recently served notice to the authorities to hit the streets if their request is not considered.

Observers are of the opinion that the youth group is intentionally pushing the noble chiefs to hit the streets and thereby setting the two on a collision course that would eventually destabilize the region, if not the whole country.