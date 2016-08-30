‘Justice for Sale’ earns Anas journalist of the year

The risk taken by Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose the rot in the judiciary, which he titled 'Justice for sale' has been rewarded with the prestigious Ghana Journalist of the year for 2015 and a Hyundai SUV sport vehicle donated by Ideal Finance.

This year's award is the second time that the editor of the New Crusading Guide has received recognition from the GJA.

Group Ideal's desire to take journalism to the next level motivated them to give another vehicle, a Hyundai saloon car to the Best Financial Journalist of the year, which Elvis Darko, editor of Business Finder won.

The GJA awards held on Saturday, 27 August, 2016, was under the theme -“media for undisputed and peaceful 2016 election: the support for civil society,” was chaired by Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, Dormaahene.

The Dormaahene, counting on the successes the media had chalked to promote democracy in the country, however, regretted that some of the news outlets are running away from their core mandate of truthfulness, accuracy, objectivity, fairness and public-accountability.

He said in order for Ghana to have a balanced society, the media must purge itself of the quagmire of bias, unfairness and insults.

According to him, for the country to continue to enjoy free, fair and transparent elections, the media role as watchdog must be exhibited at all fronts for a peaceful December 7 elections.

Since information is power, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II entreated media practitioners to help the populace understand the political parties' ideologies and the social and economic programmes for them.

He also called on political parties to engage in healthy competition devoid of insults and attacks, saying: “It is in this regard that I wish to appeal to all Ghanaians, especially the media, to accord these people with the greatest respect and decorum that they deserve in order to avoid any insults, innuendos capable of demeaning the very high office they reliable agents who would ensure transparency in the election process.

He called on government to intensify measures to stop the operation of illegal mining known as galamasy in the local parlance, as it had populated major water bodies and destroyed farmlands in the country.

To promote job creation for the people, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II urged Ghanaians to patronize goods made in the country.

The EC Boss

The guest speaker for the occasion, Mrs. Charllote Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) said Ghana as a country had had many elections which no doubt had helped the media to move from just reporting on election results to setting agenda on elections, and ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

She said the media role as fourth estate of realm ensured that the electoral management body acted according to law and laid down functions to provide a level playing field for all political parties.

She noted that civil society counts on the media to make informed choices on the elections and that it behooves on media men to report accurately.

Mrs. Charllote Osei pleaded with the media not to trivialize issues that would undermine the electoral process and roles played by public officers, adding “we live in situation where media unfairness, media excesses, media recklessness are rampant and worry to large majority of our citizenry”.

The GJA President

The president of GJA, Dr. Affail Monney said the association had introduced new intensified code of ethics to check and raise the bar of professionalism of members.

He said other plans are far in advance to improve journalist condition of service and after they have retired from active service.

He used the opportunity to appeal to politicians to 'avoid acidic tongues” that would lead journalist into temptation.

The Minister of communication

Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, Minister of Communication also pleaded with media not to use their platform to inflame passion of the people and attacks on public officials.

He appealed to the electronic media houses to acquire delay broadcast transmitters so that they could check contents before it was aired.

He, however, assured journalist that the government had plans that would improve media operations in the country.

GJA Lead sponsor, Group Ideal

The president of Group Ideal, Dr Nii Kotei Dzane said the financial company was supporting GJA awards with two luxurious vehicles not because it had nothing to do with the cars, but it was due to the importance it attaches to the journalism profession.

He said no nation can thrive without information and that it is the work of the journalists that would make institutions and the economy of the county grow.

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzane promised to introduce two new categories of awards in the subsequent years.



