NDC EXECS CHASING WOMEN … Communication officer alleges

From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

A MEMBER of the Ashanti Regional Communication Team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Bobobi, has accused executives of the party in the region of sleeping on their duties and rather engaging in immoral acts of chasing girls and drinking.

According to the NDC Communication Member, executives of the party are only interested in their positions, but not the duties associated with them, adding that instead of concentrating on their core duties, they are busily grabbing ladies and drinking expensive wines. Godwin Bobobi, who made the statement on Silver FM Breakfast show, when enumerating challenges facing him and his colleagues, said the lackadaisical attitude of most of the executives could spell doom for the party in the upcoming elections.

The NDC Communicator’s ranting follows similar complaints by some of his colleagues about the poor service conditions and failure on the part of the party hierarchy to address them, despite several appeals. According to him, though they (communicators) were bent on working to ensure that the NDC and President Mahama succeed in the agenda to win one million votes in the Ashanti Region, the attitude of top executives has become great disincentive to some of them.

He indicated that apart from three or four of them who are working and, therefore, have the means of livelihood, the rest of his colleagues are jobless and, therefore, find it difficult to bear the cost of having to move from one station to another.

“Our party executives are not working; about 90% of them engage in chasing girls and breaking bottles. How can we succeed with such attitude,” He told host of the show, Oheneba Asiedu. Members of the NDC Regional Communication Team were on record at the beginning of the year to have threatened to lay down their tools because of the refusal by the party and government to address their basic needs, including monthly stipends and transportation allowances. When contacted, the Regional Communication Officer, Sammed Akalilu, said he had listened to the tape and that it sounds like the voice of his subordinate – Godwin Bobobi. According to him, he shares all the sentiments expressed by Godwin, except that of NDC executives chasing women and drinking. According to him, though the ruling party wants to maintain power, it does not value the importance of communication. He alleged that a Pick Up vehicle given to the party to aid its campaign in the Ashanti Region has been locked up in a room, because the party hierarchy in the region feels it is below their standard to use such a vehicle.