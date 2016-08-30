Parliament to Probe Mahama



By Richard Kofi Attenkah

Parliament would on Thursday, commence a process to investigate any malfeasance or impropriety on the part of President John Dramani Mahama for accepting a Ford Expedition vehicle as a gift from a Burkinabe contractor.

The Speaker, Edward Doe Adjaho, has already directed that Members of Parliament (MPs) should return to the House on Thursday, without necessarily disclosing the agenda for the sitting to the public.

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that more than 100 minority NPP MPs signed a proposal submitted to the Speaker, praying him to recall members from recess to commence the process to probe the president over the car gift.

This was after Joy News' investigative reporter, Manasseh Awuni Azure broke a story a couple of months ago that, Djibril Kanazoe, the Burkinabe contractor, confirmed to him (Manasseh) during his investigation of the story that, he gave the Ford Exhibition vehicle to President Mahama, through Ghana's Ambassador to Burkina Faso.

The Burbinabe, who described the President as a friend, is the contractor behind the controversial $650,000 Ghana Embassy wall in Burkina Faso, which was flagged by Parliament's Public Account Committee (PAC).

Article 69 (1) of the 1992 Constitution states that “The President shall be removed from office if he is found, in accordance with the provisions of this article –

(a) to have acted in willful violation of the oath of allegiance and the presidential oath set out in the Second Schedule to, or in willful violation of any other provision of this Constitution; or

(b) to have conducted himself in a manner – (i) which brings or is likely to bring the high office of President into disrepute, ridicule or contempt; or (ii) prejudicial or inimical to the economy or the security of the State;”

Speaking in a telephone interview with The Chronicle yesterday, Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minority Leader in Parliament, said it is a process Parliament is setting in motion to probe whether the President was engaged in any form of malfeasance or impropriety, when he received the Ford Exhibition vehicle as a gift.

He stated: “At this stage, I don't want to talk about impeachment: we are not there yet. I would like to refer to it as a process to investigate the conduct of the president. At this stage it is not impeachment.

“But, I will hesitate to say that the purpose of this proceeding is not to humiliate the president, but see whether or not what has been done can become a legal point for us as a nation.

“It becomes a national milestone to avoid, in the process to expand the horizon of our democratic governance. That is what we are seeking to do. It's not to humiliate the president, or to stigmatize him, and that is why we want to have a platform to build consensus on this”, he explained.

According to him, after the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) had heard the case from officials of the Auditor General's Department, the minority side developed interest and submitted a proposal to the Speaker of Parliament.

He continued that the proposal was on the back burner for a while, because “Our orders provide for the Speaker to admit or not to admit such proposals.

“So it was on the back burner for a long time and we kept reminding the Speaker about it, unfortunately he couldn't deal with it, until we rose for recess and the only recourse left to us is what we are doing.”

He elucidated that they derived their powers to compel the Speaker to call for the hearing of the proposal from Article 112, clause 3 of the 1992 constitution.

Article 112 Clause 3 states: “Notwithstanding, any other provision of this article, fifteen percent of Members of Parliament may request a meeting of Parliament; and the Speaker shall, within seven days after the receipt of the request, summon Parliament.

The clause 4 continued: “Subject to the clause (2) of article 113 of this constitution, a general election of Members of Parliament shall be held within thirty days before the expiration of the period specified in clause (1) of that article; and a session of Parliament shall be appointed to commence within fourteen days after the expiration of that period.”