





From Michael Boateng, Sunyani

A Sunyani-based Private Legal Practitioner, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has brought a suit against the Attorney-General questioning the legality of the president's decision to remit the sentence of the Montie 3.

As promised earlier, Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah threatened to file a suit at the Supreme Court if the President granted the Montie 3 remission or pardon, and true to his words he has filed a suit at the Supreme Court on the remission of sentence granted to the Montie 3 with title ALFRED TUAH YEBOAH VRS ATTORNEY GENERAL with Suit no.,j1/21/2016.

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah is praying the Supreme Court for a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution, the president's power of prerogative of mercy “is limited to convictions 'for criminal offences' and does not include convictions for contempt arising from the inherent jurisdiction of the court under Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution and ones initiated by private persons.”

Or in the alternative; a declaration that upon a true and proper construction and / or interpretation of Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the power of the President to exercise prerogative of mercy is limited to criminal convictions and convictions from contempt proceedings initiated by the Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana only.

The lawyer is also praying the Supreme Court for a declaration that the grant of remission of sentence to Godwin Ako Gunn, Alistair Nelson and Salifu Maase alias Mugabe who were sentenced to four months imprisonment by the Court in July this year based on its own inherent jurisdiction under Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution for contempt is contrary to Article 72 and 296(c) of the 1992 Constitution and, therefore, void and of no legal effect.

Mr. Tuah-Yebaoh again is praying for an order of the Supreme Court reversing the remission of the sentence which was granted to the three persons mentioned supra and the said convicts be made to serve the remaining prison terms.

The lawyer filed a statement of his case together with the writ based on Rule 46 of C.I 16, stating, “The Rules of this Court in an action of this nature require a plaintiff who has invoked the original jurisdiction of the Court to file a statement of his/her case together with the writ or is to file the statement of case within 14 days after filing the writ.”

“However, in view of the urgency of this matter and the implication it has on the administration of justice in Ghana, I have elected to comply with that part of the rules which permit me to file the plaintiff's statement of case together with the writ,” he explained.

Mr. Tuah-Yeboah stated that the case in this matter is anchored on two grounds namely (i) The invocation of the Court's original jurisdiction under Article 2(1) (b) of the constitution, and (ii) The invocation of the Court's original jurisdiction under Article 130 (1)(a) of the 1992 Constitution of the republic of Ghana.

Per the facts and particulars relied upon by the Plaintiff , on July 27, 2016, the Supreme Court sentenced Godwin Ako Gunn, Alistair Nelson and Salifu Maase, alias Mugabe (hereinafter called “the contemnors”) to four months prison sentence for contempt. In addition they were fined GHC10, 000 each. The fines have since been paid.

However, pursuant to this sentence, series of events took place. Firstly, the contemnors petitioned the president of the Republic of Ghana to exercise his prerogative of mercy on them.

The said petition was signed by various persons including ministers of state and subsequently this petition was sent to the President of the republic of Ghana, his Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

The president on receipt of this petition, through his chief of staff forwarded it to the Council of State for their advice as part of the constitutional process under Article 72 of the 1992 Constitution.

His Excellency the President in consultation with the Council of State on Monday, 22/8/16, issued a statement through the communication Minister, granting remission of sentence to the contemnors commencing from 26/8/16.

The contemnors have since 26/8/16 been released from prison pursuant to the remission granted on 22/8/16.

“With the facts recited and the particulars thereof, as relied upon, in this case, it is my respectful view that the attendance and examination of witness is not necessary since the issues are of legal nature” Mr. Tuah-Yebaoh stated.

The main question for determination is this suit is whether or not upon true proper interpretation of Article 72 of the 1992 constitution, contempt falls within the offences for which the president can exercise his power of prerogative of mercy and if so whether the President did exercise the power in accordance with Article 296 of the 1992 constitution.