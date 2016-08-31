5 Essential Instagram Features Your Brand Should Know

Social media is dynamic. This is why social networks are always coming up with new updates and features. Instagram is not an exception. As one of the biggest online mobile photo-sharing and video-sharing platform in the world with half a billion users, it is expected not to shy away from this. Hence, it is unsurprising that it regularly announces new features.

It is, therefore, important for brands that use Instagram and other social media networks for their marketing campaign to be aware of these features. Jumia Travel , Africa’s No 1 hotel booking portal shares some of these essential Instagram features your brand should know.

Instagram stories

This is one of the biggest updates that is new to Instagram. Instagram stories allow users or brands to tell their stories and events via photos or live videos that only last for 24 hours before disappearing. Brands can use Instagram to market their products or services. Instagram stories are only available through the app. You can also track the number of people that viewed your videos.

Activate notifications for your favourite accounts

Businesses may not be too keen to get notifications from their followers aside from their competitors. Despite this, brands should encourage their followers to enable this Instagram features to get notifications. Users who enable this will get up-to-date trending deals, and other important features about your brand.

Manage multiple accounts

It is now possible for Instagram users to switch between different accounts at the same time. With this feature, you can market multiple products or services without going through the hassles of logging in and logging out between different accounts. You can add as much as 5 different accounts.

Hide unwanted contents from your profile

Some of your Instagram followers will like to tag you when they are sharing their videos and photos. Although you cannot hide your profile from certain followers, it is possible to hide the photos or videos on your timeline especially if the content is not related to your brand.

Manage filters

There are more than 40 unique Instagram filters that you can use to make your content look better. This rarely applies to brands because they always want their videos and images to be uniform. So, for a business, the social media manager can select a particular filter and apply it to all Instagram brand contents.