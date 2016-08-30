Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 30 August 2016 18:06 CET

I rejected politicians’ Trasacco house; $100K bribe – Prof Martey

By CitiFMonline

The outspoken outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Martey, has revealed that political parties have made several attempts to buy his silence and keep him from criticizing the government.

The blunt Prof. Martey, during his tenure as Moderator, often made public statements against some government decisions and policies.

In a press conference today [Tuesday], Professor Martey said he had rejected several gifts and monies thrown at him by politicians with the sole purpose of silencing him.

“Politicians had tried all means to muzzle me, to get me but they can't, they come with bribes, fat envelopes, $100,000.”

He added that some of these politicians also come with “the promises that if you keep quiet we will give you a house at Trasacco with swimming pool… We will give you Four Wheel drive [vehicle] but you know what; these people were lucky that I do not have big dogs in my house else I would have released the dogs for them to bite them,” Professor Martey added.

Listen to Prof Martey below.


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Headlines

Prosperity is not achieved by the hard work of the truck pusher at Kejetia market but by the discipline of expenditure.
By: Seidu Batuga
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img