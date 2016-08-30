Nana promises 1 village, 1 dam for the north



From William Nlanjerbor JALULAH,

Presidential candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made yet another promise he believes will solve the problem of agriculture, especially in the Upper East, Northern and Upper West regions.

His new promise – one dam one village, is aimed at industralizing agriculture in these regions. This promise comes just weeks after the flagbearer made a similar promise of one district, one factory.

Speaking to members of the Bolgatanga traditional council on Sunday, as part of his three days’ campaign tour of the Uppers East Region, he observed that Burkina Faso, which shares border with Ghana and ridden with political instability, was depending largely on irrigation farming and questioned why Ghana, with all her political stability and agricultural potentials could not do same.

“We have been talking about 'one district, one factory'. As far as this part of the world is concerned, I want to go further to talk about 'one village, one dam' to make sure every village has a functioning dam to support agriculture”.

He further said Burkina Faso was able to succeed in irrigation farming scheme due to that country’s good policies on agriculture.

He regretted that though Ghana had all the resources to do same, mismanagement of the economy and bad policies were responsible.

Nana Addo reiterated his plan to establish northern development authority which was captured in the last NPP manifesto but rubbished by the then opposition NDC.

He said after the NDC criticized his plan to establish northern development authority, they established SADA when they came to power. However, he believed SADA was a failure which the NDC would not admit.

He questioned why President John Mahama, in his recent accounting to the people’s tour, could not mention SADA and the NDC claimed it was not a failure.

Among party functionaries and former appointees under the NPP regime who accompanied Nana Addo were Mr. Alan Kyerematen, Mr. Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Mr. John Boadu and Madam Otiko Djaba