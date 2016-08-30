The Police administration has dismissed reports accusing it of unfairly delaying the implementation of its internal inquiry against its interdicted Director General of Human Resource COP Patrick Timbilla.

Mr Timbilla was indicted almost two years ago for his alleged role in a recruitment scam that hit the service.

But the Police are yet to act on its report months after it completed the inquiry.

In a Citi News interview, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, said the seeming delay is to ensure that the rights of the COP Timbilla are not violated.

He explained that they are done with their internal investigations adding that “the reason why this thing has taken such a long time is because of the witnesses involved.

“…This is somebody's fate and so you can't make any wishy-washy investigation and trial and then that is the end of it because his right is at stake. So there is the need for us to do due diligence and ensure that nobody's rights are trampled upon under the pretext of fast tracking the case. The defendant also kept on calling witnesses and you can't just say that stop because you don't know which witness will give him a weightier evidence to extricate himself,” he added.

Timbillah's docket forwarded to AG

The Police forwarded COP Timbilla’s docket to the office of the Attorney General for further action in September 2015 .

Former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Alhassan, told the media that “the matter is still under service enquiry,” adding that “you may note that this involve so many people throughout the country and due process sometime takes time because you have to call witnesses from all over the country.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana

