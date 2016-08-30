Ghana Manganese prioritises safety of workers, community members

The Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) says it is committed to safety environment for its workers and residents of host communities.

In a speech read on his behalf by Leon Coetzer, General Operations Manager, Jurgen Eijgendaal, Managing Director (MD) of GMC says as a company safety is their topmost priority and this has resulted in some groundbreaking investment to that end.

“Our goal is to mine safely, protecting lives and properties and over the past two years we have been guided by this philosophy in making key investment and therefore our overall corporate performance is a reflection of this evolving dynamism and commitment,” Mr Eijgendaal said.

Safety and first aid competition

The GMC MD disclosed this during the Zone 3 Safety and First Aid Competition held by Ghana Manganese Company in collaboration with Ghana Chamber of Mines and the Minerals Commission.

The programme saw four companies competing as teams for the best safety conscious company. AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields, GMC, and Adamus competed but Goldfields won what appeared a well-fought battle with 75 points. Adamus took the second position with 72 points after a decider to split it and AngloGold that also had 72 points saw them topping.

Presentation of awards to winners

Goldfields will be battling out other three companies in the national Safety and First Aid Competition later part of the year.

Mr Eijengdaal encourages Ghanaians to value their safety, adding, they should “take responsibility for their safety.”

“Safety our way of life,” he said of GMC. “We all take away what we learn in life and first aid goes with wherever you go with the family and out on the road.”